India defeated Thailand 2 – 1 in the world play-off Asia Oceania group one of Federation Cup Tennis tournament in Astana today.

In the first singles, Karman Kaur Thandi faced defeat however Ankita Raina brought India to level.

Then in the doubles, the duo of Anikta and Karman brought victory to India defeating their opponents 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

Tomorrow India will take on the hosts Kazakhstan.