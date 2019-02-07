FIFA Rankings: Indian football team slips out of top 100

The Indian football team slipped out of the top 100 in the latest FIFA rankings following their back to back group league defeats during the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE.

In the FIFA rankings released today, the Indian team slumped six places to be ranked 103 with 1219 points.

India also dropped out of the top 16 in the AFC rankings, plummeting to 18th. India had regained its place in the top-100 in March last year, after breaking the top 100 bracket for the first time in 21 years in 2017.

India had crashed out of the Asian Cup after losing to UAE and Bahrain, despite thrashing Thailand 4-1 in their opening group to make a good start to their campaign.