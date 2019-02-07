Mahavir Karna:Vikram’s epic film all set to go on floors

Director R.S.Vimal of ‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’ fame is teaming up with Vikram for an epic film on the mythological figure Karnan. The movie titled ‘Mahavir Karna’ has been planned as a trilingual in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil, and will later be dubbed to other languages. The team is currently in Ramoji Rao Film City where the bulk of the shoot will be held. Last day, a selfie featuring Vikram, director Vimal, editor Shameer Muhammed and cinematographer Satheesh Kurup was shared online.

RS Vimal has scripted ‘Mahavir Karna’ based on the Indian epic Mahabharatha. The movie will be a retelling of Mahabharatha from Karnan’s point of view.

Apart from Karna, Mahabharatha has space for several other prominent characters. The makers have already confirmed that some top stars from Indian cinema and Hollywood will be part of the cast. A NewYork based production house the United Film Kingdom is investing over Rs 300 crores for this film.