Students’ Plan to Switch into Civilian Dress From School Uniform inside ATM Goes Terribly Wrong

Feb 7, 2019, 08:05 am IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Edappal: Three girls, students of class 7 and class 8th had planned to go for a fun-trip to Athirapally. To switch into a civilian dress from School uniform, the girls had to find a place and they found an ATM and bathroom in petrol pump as the perfect spot.

But the girls ended up drawing a little too much attention with their conspicuous behaviour. Locals stopped the girls and interogated them, later gave information to police. SI Baburaj, soon rushed to the spot and on further interrogation, it was revealed that the girls had indeed planned for a trip to Athirapally.

Girls were then taken to police station and then were handed over to their parents.

