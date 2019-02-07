Vidarbha Beats Saurashtra, Wins Successive Ranji Trophy Title

Saurashtra’s efforts to win their maiden Ranji title were squashed by Aditya Sarwate’s six-wicket haul on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final at the VCA Stadium, Vidarbha emerged victorious and has become the sixth team in history to successfully defend the title.

Resuming the innings on 58/5, Saurashtra needed 148 runs on the final day to lift the Ranji Trophy, with Kamlesh Makvana and Vishvaraj Jadeja at the crease. While Saurashtra needed to win outright, a draw would have been enough for a Vidarbha to be declared winners, since they ended the first innings with a lead.

Aditya Sarwate once again proved the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha as the left-arm orthodox spinner picked up six wickets to dismantle the Saurasthra batting-line up and bundle them out for 127 in the second innings of the match.

Sarwate was also the wrecker-in-chief in the first innings after he picked up a five-for.