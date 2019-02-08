67-year-old man Marries 24-year-old woman. HC Orders Police to do this

67-year-old Shamsher Singh has married 24-year-old Navpreet Kaur and the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab Police to ensure the safety of life and liberty of the couple. Pictures of their wedding were widely circulated on the social media and the couple faced a threat to their safety from their families and relatives. They approached the court fearing about their future and now it is up to the police to make sure they are safe.

“It was an odd marriage and the families did not accept this relationship. So, the couple moved the HC, arguing that their lives are in danger from their families and relatives. On February 4, the court directed the SSPs of Sangrur and Barnala district to ensure their safety,” Mohit Sadana, the counsel said.

“They are adults and have every right to solemnise the marriage. The marriage is legal as neither has a living spouse,” Sadana added.