“IS Caliphate to be Defeated Completely in a Week”: Donald Trump

While speaking to an international conference in Washington on the future of the battle against the ISIS group,US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he expects the Islamic State group to lose all remaining territory in Syria in a week. Trump promised to keep fighting all the extremists. US leader has also decided in December to pullout of all 2,000 US troops as he declared victory.

“The United States military, our coalition partners and the Syrian Democratic Forces have liberated virtually all of the territory previously held by ISIS in Syria and Iraq,” Trump told senior officials from more than 70 countries meeting at the State Department. It should be formally announced sometime next week that we will have 100 percent of the caliphate. Remnants — that’s all they have, remnants — but remnants can be very dangerous, rest assured, we’ll do what it takes to defeat every ounce and every last person within the ISIS madness and defend our people from radical Islamic terrorism,” he said.