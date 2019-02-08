“Needn’t Search Our Age” Couple Makes a Bold Reply to the Social Media Attack on them

Kannur: Anoop P Sebastian and Juby Joseph, a young couple who got married recently has been subject to some brutal social media trolls. The couple’s picture was spread across social media as 25-year-old man marrying a 48-year-old woman who had assets worth Rs 15 crores.

“What bothers you whether our age is 28 or 48? The bride needs to be 18 and Man needs to be 21 to get married in India. People needn’t take trouble searching for our age. Don’t think we will spare those people who spread wrong news about us in social media, literally spoiling all our happiness of the marriage. It doesn’t matter how far we have to go, but we will bring all those who spread fake news about us to the law” says Anoop and Juby.

It was before 4 years that Juby won the first rank in P.G for Tourism. 29-Year-Old Anoop’s family was interested in 27-year-old Juby and approached them with a proposal.”I am a little fat from my childhood. When I draped the Saree, I was made to look a little more fat. This is what gave people the wrong idea about my age” said Juby.