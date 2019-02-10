Gold Cup Football 2019: Indian women’s team takes on Nepal

In Women’s Football, India will look to seal a place in the Final of the Gold Cup International tournament when they face Nepal in their second round-robin match at Bhubaneswar on Monday.

India began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Iran yesterday with Anju Tamang finding the net in the 48th minute. The win was India’s fifth on the trot after back-to-back victories against both Indonesia and Hong Kong in matches prior to the tournament.

Nepal had lost 0-3 to Myanmar in their first match on Friday.