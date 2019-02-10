Latest NewsIndiaSports

Gold Cup Football 2019: Indian women’s team takes on Nepal

Feb 10, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Women’s Football, India will look to seal a place in the Final of the Gold Cup International tournament when they face Nepal in their second round-robin match at Bhubaneswar on Monday.

India began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Iran yesterday with Anju Tamang finding the net in the 48th minute. The win was India’s fifth on the trot after back-to-back victories against both Indonesia and Hong Kong in matches prior to the tournament.

Nepal had lost 0-3 to Myanmar in their first match on Friday.

Tags

Related Articles

School Girl tried to Poison Entire School as a Revenge for her Brother’s Murder

Jul 18, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

Serial actor and actress dies in accident

Aug 24, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

TMC sweeps civic polls in Bengal

May 18, 2017, 11:55 am IST

Egypt Security Forces thwarted a suicide bomb attack on a church

Aug 11, 2018, 08:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close