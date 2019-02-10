PM Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka today

PM Modi to Visit Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Today; TDP Opts For ‘Gandhian’ Protests in Black Shirts.

The Prime Minister would be unveiling development projects in these states.

In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi will unveil the Visakhapatnam Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) facility of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited. ONGC’s Vashishta and S1 development project in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Offshore Basin will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Then, he will lay the foundation stone for setting up a new terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd at Krishnapatnam. However, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to put a spanner in the works with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu giving a call for Gandhian protests during PM Modi’s visit.

While speaking to his Telugu Desam Party leaders through teleconference, Naidu reportedly said, “Tomorrow is a dark day. Prime Minister Modi is coming to witness the injustice that was done to Andhra Pradesh by him. He is weakening the states and constitutional institutions. PMO’s intervention in Rafael is disrespect to the nation. We will hold peaceful Gandhian protests with yellow and black shirts and balloons.”

In Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will unveil several development projects at Perumanallur village. He will lay the foundation stone of ESIC Hospital. The state-of-the-art, 100-bed hospital will cater to over one lakh workers and their families.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new integrated building at Trichy Airport and for the modernization of Chennai airport. He will also dedicate the Chennai ESIC Hospital to the nation.

In Karnataka, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Technology, and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Dharwad. He will also dedicate to the nation the Mangalore and Padur SPR facility.

PM Modi will also witness e-Griha Pravesh of 2,384 houses constructed under PMAY (Urban) at Dharwad.

On Saturday, during his N-E visit, PM Modi, while hitting out at the Opposition, had said its main job was to deride him. He added that the slugfest seemed like an Olympics of hurling choices of abuses at him.

Calling the Opposition a ‘mahamilawat’, he said its leaders were “holding each other’s hands in meetings in Delhi and Kolkata for photographs”.

The Prime Minister’s Arunachal visit was condemned by China but India gave a befitting reply to its neighbour. China asserted that it had never recognised the sensitive border state and the Indian leadership should refrain from any action that may “complicate the boundary question”.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of India. This consistent position has been conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions.”

In Assam, where PM Modi was shown black flags by protesters reportedly for the second consecutive day over the Citizenship Bill, the former insisted the “bill will not harm Assam and Northeast.”

Addressing a gathering in Changsari in Assam, PM Modi said, “It is a national commitment to the people of the northeast that they will not be harmed in any way and citizenship will be only granted after due investigation and recommendation of the state governments.”