US-Mexico border wall to be built anyway: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the border wall between the United States and Mexico would be built anyway, no matter what kind of agreement on border security funding, US Republican and Democratic

congressmen reach.

Earlier in the day, US Senator Richard Shelby said that the lawmakers had reached an agreement on border security that would avert another government shutdown after the one that ended recently.

While Trump initially asked Congress to authorize 5.7 billion dollars to build the border wall on the US border with Mexico, the lawmakers reportedly agreed to allocate around 1.4 billion dollars. After a record- long shutdown, which started in December, US lawmakers and Trump temporarily re-opened the federal government for a three-week period until February 15 to negotiate a deal on border security. Failure to reach a compromise by Friday could trigger another government shutdown.