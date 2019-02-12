SpiceJet announces flash sale offers ; flight tickets from Rs 899

SpiceJet announces flash sale in which domestic fares start at Rs 899 and international fares start at Rs 3,699.

Under the new sale, the airline is charging fares according to Rs 1.75 per km for domestic flights and Rs 2.5 per km for international flights.

In order to avail the sale, customers can book tickets from February 5, 2019 to February 14, 2019.

According to the airline’s website, fares under the sale are all-inclusive and will be applicable on one-way journeys only.

Also, the fares are available on select non-stop flights only and can be availed on bookings made across all channels.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings too. Fares under this sale are refundable with applicable cancellation charges, said the airline.

Also, the sale fares are available only for bookings made 14 days prior to departure. Customers can fly under the offer till September 25, 2019.

The airline also mentioned that flyers can avail 25 per cent off on preferred seat and meals by using promo code ADDON25 and 5 per cent extra by booking through the SpiceJet Mobile App with promo code ADDON30.