78 detainees escaped from prison; six people died in protests

In Haiti, at least six people have died in nearly week-long protests demanding that President Jovenel Moise resign. The police have revealed that all 78 detainees at the prison in Aquin, a city on the Tiburon Peninsula, escaped around midday yesterday.

Witnesses said the prison break took place during an anti-Moise demonstration in front of the police station adjoining the penitentiary. Demonstrators are demanding Moise quit over a scandal centring on the Petrocaribe fund, under which Venezuela supplied Haiti and the other Caribbean and Central American countries with oil at cut-rate prices and on easy credit terms for years.

Investigations have shown that nearly 2 billion US dollars from the program were misused