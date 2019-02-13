8-Year-old girl raped by 15-year-old boy in school toilet

A Class 8 girl was raped by a student of another school inside a toilet during Saraswati Puja celebrations last week in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday

Mayurbhanj Police said though the incident happened on February 10 during the celebration of Saraswati Puja, the incident was reported on Tuesday evening.

Baripada Sadar police station inspector Swarnalata Minz said the matter came to fore after the minor girl narrated the ordeal before her family members the next day.

“The girl’s aunt lodged a complaint with the police last evening demanding action against the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 341, 376 (3), 506 IPC (Indian Penal Code) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. We are yet to arrest the accused,” said Minz.

Police said the girl was inside the school bathroom when the minor boy, a Class 10 student of another school, allegedly jumped the fence and raped her there. The girl was taken for a medical examination later.