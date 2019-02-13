Latest NewsIndiaSports

Hero Gold Cup Football: Myanmar beat India 2-0

Feb 13, 2019, 11:53 pm IST
In Women’s football, Myanmar defeated India 2-0 in the last Round Robin match in the  Hero Gold Cup.  With today’s win, Myanmar remains unbeaten in the tournament. By this win, Myanmar reached the finals.

In another match, Nepal beat Iran 3-0 in the other match on Wednesday to enter the finals. Myanmar and Nepal will meet in the summit clash of the Women’s Hero Gold Cup 2019 Football tournament at Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Nepal was drubbed 3-0 earlier in the tournament by Myanmar but won against India 2-1.

