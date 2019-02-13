Hero Gold Cup International Football: Indian women’s to take on Myanmar

In Football, the Indian women’s team will take on Myanmar in their final round robin game of the Gold Cup International tournament in Bhubaneswar this evening.

The match will kick off at 7 PM. The Indian eves had won their opening game against Iran, 1-0, but was stunned by Nepal, 1-2 in the second match.

India will have to win today’s with a decent margin and their qualification to the Final will depend on the result of the other game between Nepal and Iran which will be played at 4 pm.