Parliament to vote on extending president’s term

Egypt’s Parliament has begun deliberations over constitutional amendments that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office till 2034. The amendments will provide 12 more years after his current, second term expires in 2022.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al opened session today. The discussions are to lead to a vote later in the day or on tomorrow. The 596-seat assembly has already given its preliminary approval to the changes last week.

The amendments are near certain to be overwhelmingly approved by the legislature, packed with el-Sissi’s supporters, but will also need to be put to a national referendum to become law.