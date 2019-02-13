Latest NewsIndia

Soldier commits suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

Feb 13, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
A 30-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an Army camp here, a police official said, Wednesday.

Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab, was on a guard duty at a post in a transit camp at Panama Chowk where he shot himself in the head Tuesday. His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and found him dead on the spot, the official informed.

The body was handed over to the Army for last rites after completion of the legal formalities.The motive behind Singh taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. However, the Army on their own will conduct an internal probe, the official further added.

