Congress woman supporter ‘kisses’ Rahul Gandhi at party rally : Watch Video

Feb 14, 2019, 03:45 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was caught off guard when a party worker planted a kiss on his cheek during a rally in Valsad district of Gujarat.

A video of the incident has been shared by ANI. The video shows some women on stage to greet the Congress president when one of them pulls him and planted a kiss him on his cheek. Gandhi was in Valsad to kick off his party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat by addressing a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally.

This is Gandhi’s first visit to Gujarat after the 2017 Assembly polls in which he campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the state. While the BJP returned to power in the state in 2017 by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, the Congress managed to increase its tally from 60 to 77.

