Indian origin persons will get e-visa to Pakistan

Feb 14, 2019, 07:33 pm IST
The Pakistani government has included persons of Indian origin in its new e-visa category, which is meant to facilitate travel into the country primarily for business and tourism purposes. This initiative rules out cumbersome visa requirements like approaching Pakistani consulates or registering with the police. Instead, persons of Indian origin will be able to apply online and get a visa in seven working days like other preferred foreign nationals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic revival plan envisages engagement with top multi-nationals for advisory as well as investment linkages. And the prospect of vigorous visa processes, whenever persons of Indian origin were involved, threatened to make the exercise inefficient.

Currently, the visa form has two boxes: current nationality and country of origin and the Ministry of Interior believes that if the former is neutral, the latter is not a problem even if it is marked India.

The ministry’s proposal was accept by Imran Khan at one of his recent cabinet meetings and will be implemented in the coming weeks.

