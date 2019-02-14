Top Police Officer Keeps Father’s Dead Body For A Month,Gives Bizzare Justification

In a strange case, a top Police officer from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday claimed that his 84-year-old father, who was declared dead on January 14 by a private hospital in Bhopal, was still alive and was responding to ayurvedic treatment.

It was Additional director general of police (ADG-selection) Rajendra Kumar Mishra’s father who died of complications in the lungs a month ago.

On being asked Mishra,who is on leave, said: “This is a private matter. I don’t know what the people at Bansal (the hospital where he was being treated) said, but when they gave up, we brought him home and he is being treated by an ayurvedic doctor.” However, when asked if anyone can see his father, the officer refused.

The police said that since there was no complaint, they are not sure how to respond to this

Dr D K Satpathy, former head of the state forensic department said that ccording to medical science, he was not alive. It is a matter of faith for Mishra family members who believe that senior Mishra was in samadhi.

Some of the staff members working at Mishra’s residence, said they fell sick due to the stench from the body and took leave.