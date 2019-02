Kerala Blasters beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to end the 14-match winless streak on Friday.

This is their second win of the Indian Super League. Blasters win over rivals Chennaiyin FC was at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi.

Matej Poplatnik scored a brace (23?, 55?) to put Kerala Blasters in the driving seat and young midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad finished things off in the 71st minute to score his first ever ISL goal and end his team’s 14-game winless run.