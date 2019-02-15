Pulwama Attack: Gujarat family cancels grand wedding celebrations, donates Rs 16 Lakhs to martyrs’ kin

As the nation mourns the death of our soldiers, a Surat-based couple has cut down their wedding celebrations remembering those who laid down their lives for the country. Sheth and Sanghvi families from Surat have cancelled grand wedding functions that were arranged for their daughter and son, Ami and Meet.

The families donated a total of Rs 16 lakh of which Rs 5 lakhs was given to various NGOs and Rs 11 lakhs to families of the soldiers. A message was circulated among guests who were invited for the wedding about the cancellation of the celebrations. They also mentioned that the wedding will be held in a simple manner considering what has happened in Kashmir.

It reads: ‘Due to the terror attacks in Kashmir today that killed 42 jawans, both the families have mutually agreed to postpone the marriage to the next day. The programme of lunch is cancelled and instead, Rs 5 lakh will be donated in the welfare of soldiers and 11 lakhs for the families of martyred soldiers.’