Google images show Pakistan Flag as Best Toilet Paper in The World

Feb 17, 2019, 06:42 am IST
Images of Pakistan’s national flag will pop up in Google’s image search when you type ‘best toilet paper in the world’ in the search engine. Without wasting any time, twitterati shared the screenshots of the Google image result on the micro-blogging site, with the hashtag #besttoiletpaperintheworld.

This comes days after the deadly terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility for the attack.

