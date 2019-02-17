Uri: The Surgical Strike Unstoppable at Box Office

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released on January 11, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark, the movie is still chugging ahead and has earned Rs 220.32 crore in its sixth week running. Based on the retaliation the Indian Army took out for the 2016 Uri attack, the movie, starring actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, had touched Rs 200.07 crore in the fourth week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the movie, and it has been double digits so far, starting from the first to the fifth week. It had managed to earn Rs 1.19 crore on February 15, and it looks like it won’t be long before it crosses Rs 225 crore.