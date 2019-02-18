CPM will not protect any killers, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan condemned the murders in Kasargod. No matter whatever happens, human beings should not be murdered. That is a primitive stand.

The party should abandon such culture. Violence at the onset of the election has become a weapon in the hands of the opponents. The attackers are now in the hands of them, blamed Kodiyeri.

Kodiyeri said, “The government is trying to maintain peace in the state. Such murders will weaken those efforts. Whatever problems occur, murders cannot be justified at all. If the party local leadership has a role, they should be made accused. The party will not tolerate if party activists are involved in it.”

The murder was committed on the day the LDF staged a march in the district. Whoever is behind the murder, they are not following the political stand of the party. Such people will not be taken over by the party. Strict action should be taken against the guilty, he said.

The party state committee has openly asked the activists not to indulge in any kind of violence. Those who are behind it should be brought before law, he said.