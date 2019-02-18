Latest NewsBusiness

Foreign portfolio investors pour 5300 crore rupees

Feb 18, 2019, 05:07 pm IST
Foreign investors have put in over 5,300 crore rupees into the Indian equity market in the first half of this month. The infusion into the equity market comes following a pull-out of 5,264 crore rupees by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in January.

According to the latest data available with depositories, a net sum of 5,322 crore rupees has been pumped into equities during 1st to 15th of this month. However, FPIs pulled out a net amount of 248 rupees crore from the bond market during the period.

