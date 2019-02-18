Foreign portfolio investors pour 5300 crore rupees

Foreign investors have put in over 5,300 crore rupees into the Indian equity market in the first half of this month. The infusion into the equity market comes following a pull-out of 5,264 crore rupees by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in January.

According to the latest data available with depositories, a net sum of 5,322 crore rupees has been pumped into equities during 1st to 15th of this month. However, FPIs pulled out a net amount of 248 rupees crore from the bond market during the period.