Pakistan fighter jets escort Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman : Watch Video

Feb 18, 2019, 05:10 pm IST
The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia received a glorious welcome as the Royal aircraft entered the Pakistani Airspace.

Formations of JF-17 and F-16s of Pakistan Air Force escorted him as he arrived for his two-day official visit.

On arrival in Rawalpindi, he was received by a high-level delegation, including Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.

Mohammed bin Salman began his four-day regional visit on Sunday by signing agreements worth $20 billion to help Pakistan overcome its financial crisis.

