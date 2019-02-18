Pakistan fighter jets escort Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman : Watch Video

The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia received a glorious welcome as the Royal aircraft entered the Pakistani Airspace.
Formations of JF-17 and F-16s of Pakistan Air Force escorted him as he arrived for his two-day official visit.
On arrival in Rawalpindi, he was received by a high-level delegation, including Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.
Mohammed bin Salman began his four-day regional visit on Sunday by signing agreements worth $20 billion to help Pakistan overcome its financial crisis.
View this post on Instagram
HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia received a glorious welcome as the Royal aircraft entered the Pakistani Airspace. Formations of JF-17 & F-16s of PAF escorted His Royal Highness who arrived in #Pakistan on a two day official visit today. ???? ????? ?????? ???? #??????????_??????? #CrownPrinceinPakistan #PMIK
Post Your Comments