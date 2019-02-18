Pulwama Attack : No cricket with Pakistan without Govt’s nod,says IPL Chairman

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla Monday stated very clearly that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan.

The IPL chairman also added that the decision to play cricket against Pakistan under bilateral arrangement or otherwise is the government’s call. After the dastardly terror attack on Indian CRPF men at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, there have been calls to end all kind of ties with Pakistan, including in the field of sports.

Shukla said that, “Our position is very clear. Unless the government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also.” He was talking to the reporters when they posed this question.

Shukla added that the outrage of people is reflective of how people are feeling at this point of time. He warned Pakistan saying that they should be careful of it and that they should not support terrorism.