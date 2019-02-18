SHOCKING! School Teacher Praises Pakistan For Pulwama Attack

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. While the country is mourning over the incident, there are a few who are happy about the outcome and it is sad when they happen to be school teachers!

A woman teacher of a private school in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly hailing Pakistan in the backdrop of the terror attack in Pulwama, as per police reports.

Jilekha Bi of the school at Shivapura in Belagavi was arrested Saturday night after she posted a message on social media saying “Pakistan Ki Jay Ho”, they said.

Earlier, NDTV News channel suspended their Deputy News Editor Nidhi Sethi for two weeks effective immediately over her indelicate remarks on the Pulwama terror attack. Sethi, who posted “Where a grisly 44 has been proven to be greater than the mythical 56 #How’sTheJaish” through her Facebook account also faces scrutiny from the Disciplinary Committee.