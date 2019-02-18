Latest NewsIndia

Woman raped at her birthday party,Two arrested

Feb 18, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

A woman was allegedly raped at her birthday party organised at a friend’s house in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said today.

The host’s boyfriend and a friend spiked the victim’s drink, said a senior police officer.

“The woman host pinned the victim down when she was drowsy and her boyfriend raped her. The duo also threatened the victim to not reveal the incident,” he said.

The 27-year-old, a resident of Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai, later filed a complaint with police on Sunday.

Following the complaint, the woman host and her boyfriend were registered under rape and criminal intimidation, said police officer Hemant Katkar.

Tags

Related Articles

Death penalty to the convicts of crimes,sexual assault, against women:Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

May 5, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Dhoni hits a six with just one hand neglecting back pain: Video

Apr 16, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

India vs West Indies: Roston Chase kept alive visitors hopes

Oct 12, 2018, 05:49 pm IST
sonam-kapoor-star-studded-w

See the best dressed Bollywood celebs at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception

May 9, 2018, 03:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close