Actress Amy Jackson looks stunning during her yoga session : See Pics

Amy Louise Jackson, who is best known as Amy Jackson which is her stage name is from British origin and is best known for her work in South cinema such as Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Apart from the South industry, Amy Jackson is also known for her work in Hindi films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, among many others. The diva was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

The model-turned-actor is also an avid social media user and keeps sharing her sexy and hot pictures on photo-sharing app Instagram. One of her fan pages on Tuesday shared a stunning photo of the actress who is also a fitness freak and in the photo we see Amy Jackson doing her yoga sessions and the photos are too hot to handle!