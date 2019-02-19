IPL 2019: Schedule For First Two Weeks Released

The schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2019 has been announced, with 17 matches to be held during the period. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener on March 23.

The statement on the official website of the IPL states that the schedule is subject to changes after the election commission finalises the dates. A total of 17 matches will take place in the first two weeks of the 12th edition and it is only fitting that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli-led sides will lock horns in the opening game of the season.