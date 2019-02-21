Bengal government is giving protection to anti-nationals, says VHP

The international joint general secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain accused that the West Bengal government led by TMC of harbouring anti-national elements and wondered whether being a nationalist was a crime in the state. Bengal had become a safe haven for jihadis, Rohingya migrants and anti-national elements, while Hindus were facing persecution, he said.

“The entire country wants revenge against the perpetrators of terror attacks on our jawans. When the country is united, some people are taking out rallies, saying they want peace. So, what will the common people do? They will attack those anti-nationals,” the VHP leader said.

Jain announced a number of programmes the VHP would take up in West Bengal in the months to come.