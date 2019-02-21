Latest NewsIndia

Bengal government is giving protection to anti-nationals, says VHP

Feb 21, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The international joint general secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain accused that the West Bengal government led by TMC of harbouring anti-national elements and wondered whether being a nationalist was a crime in the state. Bengal had become a safe haven for jihadis, Rohingya migrants and anti-national elements, while Hindus were facing persecution, he said.

“The entire country wants revenge against the perpetrators of terror attacks on our jawans. When the country is united, some people are taking out rallies, saying they want peace. So, what will the common people do? They will attack those anti-nationals,” the VHP leader said.

Jain announced a number of programmes the VHP would take up in West Bengal in the months to come.

Tags

Related Articles

Union government to renovate around 400 abandoned airstrips across country

Jan 25, 2019, 08:36 pm IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana Passes Away

Oct 28, 2018, 06:27 am IST
kerala

You Won’t believe How Many Insurance Claims Were Made in Kerala After Floods

Aug 31, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

Secularism was the biggest lie; CM Yogi Adityanath

Nov 14, 2017, 12:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close