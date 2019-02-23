Hooch Tragedy: Death toll reaches 89; Ten people arrested

The death toll in the Assam hooch tragedy has gone up to 89. Over 310 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Most of the deaths have been reported in Golaghat district, while people have also lost their lives in Jorhat. Several people are still undergoing treatment and some more have also been admitted.

The tragedy had struck the tea gardens of the twin districts of Golaghat and Jorhat after a large number of their workers consumed the spurious liquor on Thursday night.

10 culprits have been arrested so far at Golaghat and Jorhat districts. Two excise officials have been suspended.