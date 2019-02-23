Sri Lanka become first Asian team to win test series in South Africa

Sri Lankan cricket team on Saturday created history as they became the first Asian country to win a Test series on South African soil.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the second Test to clinch the two-match series 2-0 at the St. Georges Park.

Chasing a target of 196 runs, Oshada Fernando(75) and Kushal Mendis(84) played match-winning knocks for Sri Lanka in the second innings. The South African side, on the other hand, failed to defend their total as none of their bowlers was able to provide the breakthroughs for the team.

South Africa dismissed the openers Karunaratne and Thirimanne quickly but Fernando and Mendis stitched together a partnership of 163 runs to take the team over the line.

Sri Lanka was dismissed cheaply in the first innings as they were bundled out for 154, conceding a lead of 68 runs. But the bowlers for the Lankan side staged a stunning comeback as the South Africa team were knocked over cheaply for 128 runs in the second innings.

The visitors had earlier defeated South Africa in the first Test by one wicket in a thrilling match. Kusal Perera was the hero in the match as he played a knock of 153 and stitched a 78-run partnership with Vishwa Fernando for the last wicket to guide his team through.