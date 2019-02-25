Latest NewsInternational

Brexit Deal: parliament will vote on 12th March

Feb 25, 2019, 08:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that the lawmakers will vote on the Brexit deal on March 12. May ruled out bringing the Brexit deal to House of Commons on Wednesday. She said it is still within Britain’s grasp to leave the European Union by March 29 and that is what they are planning to do.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of recklessly running down the clock. In a tweet, he said the move was intended to force Parliamentarians to choose between her bad deal and a disastrous no deal.

Tags

Related Articles

Emirates plans to introduce a new exciting service for it’s customers

Nov 8, 2017, 07:11 pm IST

France to donate 31 Jaguar Strike Fighters to Indian Air Force

Jul 28, 2017, 06:37 pm IST

Found tressure burried in field: Massive treasure hunt by a 54-year-old

Nov 24, 2017, 05:38 pm IST

After Virushka, Ileana D’cruz getting married to her beau?

Dec 25, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close