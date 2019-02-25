Brexit Deal: parliament will vote on 12th March

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that the lawmakers will vote on the Brexit deal on March 12. May ruled out bringing the Brexit deal to House of Commons on Wednesday. She said it is still within Britain’s grasp to leave the European Union by March 29 and that is what they are planning to do.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of recklessly running down the clock. In a tweet, he said the move was intended to force Parliamentarians to choose between her bad deal and a disastrous no deal.