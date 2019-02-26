Latest NewsInternational

Imran Khan asks armed forces, people of Pakistan to remain ‘prepared for all eventualities’

Feb 26, 2019, 04:09 pm IST
1 minute read

Pakistan on Tuesday ‘strongly rejected’ India’s claim’ of targeting terrorist camp near Balakot and causing heavy casualties even as it vowed to respond ‘at the time and place of its choosing’ to what it called India’s ‘uncalled for aggression’.

At a special meeting of the National Security Committee hours after Indian air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the armed forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities. India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a ‘very large number’ of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.

“Forum (NSC) strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim,” said a statement issued after the NSC meeting in Islamabad.

It claimed that the “action has been done for domestic consumption being in the election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk.” It also invited the world media to see the facts on ground and proposed a visit to the site.

“Forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing,” it added.

To take the nation on board, the government has decided to requisition a joint session of the Parliament, the statement said. Khan will also engage with global leadership to “expose irresponsible” Indian policy in the region.

Tags

Related Articles

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon set-out for upcoming Crime Fiction

Aug 6, 2018, 10:46 am IST

UPA Govt’s scam saga never ends : Rs.70,000crores worth Air India deal under ED investigation.

May 14, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
hyundai-facelift-creta

Hyundai launches Creta facelift in India: Upgraded everything

May 21, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
esha gupta gets trolled

Troll Rain On Bollywood’s hottie Esha Gupta’s Tweet About Syrian Crisis

Feb 28, 2018, 10:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close