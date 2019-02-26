Latest NewsIndia

Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander commits suicide

Feb 26, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
Indian Air Force officer, identified as Wing Commander Arvind Sinha, committed suicide by shooting himself with a double barrel gun in his quarters at the Air Force Colony in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Arvind Sinha was the Central Air Command Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet, sources said. However, it is suspected that the 44-year-old officer committed suicide due to family reasons. No suicide note was recovered by the police.

Details are awaited…

