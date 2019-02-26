“Kashmir is neither a part of India, nor will it ever be “ : Pakistan Minister

Pakistan is yet to act on terror groups after the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, killing 40 soldiers. However, a Cabinet Minister of the neighbouring country is busy proclaiming the false notion that Kashmir was not a part of India, “nor will it ever be.”

Pakistan’s Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary on Monday reportedly said, “Kashmir is neither a part of India, nor will it ever be.” The minister made the statement while addressing the Kashmir Conference in Islamabad today. He also alleged that New Delhi will have to bring an end to the so-called “atrocities” in the Valley and would have to “give the same rights to Kashmiri people, which are given to the citizens of an independent state.”

According to a report by Geo TV, Chaudhary stated at the conference that Pakistan desired peace with its neighbour and also invited India to resolve all outstanding issues. Previously, in a statement the minister had said that entire Pakistan was “united against the threat of Indian aggression.”

He had claimed that Pakistan was “normalisation of ties” with India and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had clarified his stance on the relationship with New Delhi.

On Sunday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had asked India to “give peace a chance” and had reiterated that Islamabad would “immediately act” if New Delhi provided “actionable evidence” on the Pulwama attack. Khan’s statement was in response to PM Narendra Modi’s challenge to him to “stand by” his words. PM Modi had on Saturday said that Khan had told him that he is the son of a ‘Pathan’ and that he would keep good on his promises.

“Now is the time to act with honour, if he indeed was a Pathan’s son,” Modi had said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Tonk.