Pakistan boycotts Indian movies, Made-in-India advertisements

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced a boycott on Indian movies as well as ‘Made in India’ advertisements in the country.

“Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian Movie will be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against ‘Made in India’ advertisements,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The move comes in response to a pre-dawn attack air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on early Tuesday.