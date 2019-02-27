France extends support to India over IAF’s Air Strike in Pakistan

France on Tuesday extended support to India over the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) surgical strikes on terror launchpads of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan. Acting spokesperson of France’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said, “France recognises India’s legitimacy to ensure its security against cross-border terrorism and asks Pakistan to put an end to the operations of terrorist groups established on its territory.”

The spokesperson also said that France which stands by India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, is fully engaged in mobilising the international community to sanction terrorists responsible for the Pulwama attack and freezing their financing networks. Meanwhile, the European country also called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avert any risk of military escalation and preserve strategic stability in the region. The acting spokesperson also stated that the resumption of dialogue between Islamabad-New Delhi necessary to initiate a peaceful settlement of differences.