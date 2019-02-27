J&K : Encounter underway in Shopian, 3 terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out on Wednesday morning between security forces and terrorists in Memander area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Around 3 terrorists are believed to be trapped, according to reports.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Memander area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said. The encounter started at 4.20 am. A joint team of Army’s 23 Para, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian following the inputs.

This comes a day after the Indian Air Force carried out pre-dawn airstrikes on Tuesday and destroyed major launch pads of terrorists in Pakistan’s Balakot. More than 10 bombs were dropped by the multi-role fighter jet Mirage 2000 at around 3:30 am. The attack was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.