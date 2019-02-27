J&K : Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts along LoC

Indian Army destroyed five Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night in a befitting retaliation to firing from across the border, resulting in a “number of casualties” to Pakistan troops, a defence official said.

“The Indian Army retaliated for effect and our focused fire resulted in severe destruction to five posts and number of casualties to Pakistani army (along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts)”, the defence PRO said.

From 6:30 pm onwards, the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weaponry along the LoC out of frustration, he said.

The Pakistani troops were also seen firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shields.

However, the Indian Army targeted the Pak posts away from civilian areas, the PRO said, adding that this resulted in a “number of casualties” to Pak troopers.