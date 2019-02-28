Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Reserve Bank of India and Bank of Japan sign ‘Agreement for Bilateral Swap Arrangement’

Feb 28, 2019, 09:15 pm IST
Reserve Bank of India and Bank of Japan have signed a Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA).  The BSA provides for India to access 75 billion US dollars whereas the earlier BSA had provided for 50 billion dollars.

The BSA was approved by the Union Cabinet in January this year. The agreement for the BSA has become effective from today. India can access the agreed amount of 75 billion dollars for its domestic currency, for the purpose of maintaining an appropriate level of balance of payments or short-term liquidity.

