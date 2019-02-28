US – Taliban talks will resume on Saturday

The US and the Taliban held three-days of solid talks in Doha that were aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan. Negotiations between the adversaries have been paused for the time being and are set to restart over the weekend. Both sides will take the next two days for internal deliberations, with plans to regroup on Saturday.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who is leading the American side during the negotiations tweeted that meetings with the Taliban were productive. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the insurgents were committed to the current peace process.

The US has continued to push for a ceasefire in the war-torn country and the opening of negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government. However, the Taliban have repeatedly refused to meet with officials of the Afghan government, whom they dismiss as puppets. Speaking in Kabul on the ongoing talks, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said, only an Afghan-led peace process would provide lasting stability.