Women Cricket : England defeat India by 41 runs

England beat India by 41 runs in the first women’s T20 International in Guwahati today. Chasing a target of 161 runs, India could make 119 for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Deepti Sharma 22 and Shikha Pandey 23 were the top scorers. For England Katherine Brunt and Linsey Smith took two wickets each.

Earlier, put in to bat, England made 160 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Opener Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 62 while skipper Heather Knight smashed 40. For the hosts left-arm orthodox bowler Radha Yadav picked two wickets while Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey scalped one each.