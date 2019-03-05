Cricket to Make a Return to 2022 Asian Games?

Cricket is set for a return at the Asian Games after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sunday included it in the sports programme for the 2022 edition in Hangzhou. The decision was taken at the OCA’s General Assembly in Bangkok.

The BCCI is unlikely to make a decision anytime soon on whether or not to send India’s men’s and women’s teams for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the governing body of Olympic sports in India, sounded happy with the decision to add cricket back to the games program. IOA secretary general Rajeev Bhatia told the Indian media, “We welcome the decision of the OCA. Which format will be played is not yet confirmed but it is a welcome decision.”

Cricket was dropped from the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia after featuring in 2010 and 2014, albeit without the presence of the game’s powerhouse India. India opted out of the quadrennial event owing to the team’s packed international schedule.