Railways cancelled 25 trains

Mar 5, 2019, 08:43 pm IST
In Punjab, Railways has cancelled 25 trains as protesting farmers blocked railway tracks in Amritsar. Seven trains have been diverted. The farmers are staging a protest to press for various demands, including the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.

The agitation has left scores of passengers moving to and from Amritsar stranded. The trains which were cancelled include New Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express and the Nangaldam-Amritsar Express.

