Arrest Mehbooba Mufti , Ban Madrasas ,says BJP leader

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should be arrested for supporting banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami,Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta has said.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Gupta said, “Bangladesh, Afghanistan and other nations banned madrasas because of illegal activities. Similarly, if efforts to spread terrorism are made in Kashmir, they should be banned here too.

If Mehbooba ji supports Jamaat-e-Islami, then she too should be arrested.”Gupta’s remark also invoked sharp criticism from former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who quoting Gupta’s statement on madrasas said, “And RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots like Gupta here.”The central government had on February 28 banned Jamaat-e-Islami (J-K) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for a period of five years.